Walz to deploy National Guard to protect Minnesota Capitol

The Minnesota National Guard said in a separate announcement that it would deploy a company of more than 130 solders to Washington in support of security for the inaugural. Col. Scott Rohweder, the Guard's operations director, said the Guard has sent members to previous inaugurations, too.

The storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by Trump's supporters has raised concerns about the potential for more violence. The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protests at all 50 statehouses and in Washington ahead of Biden's inauguration.

The Dec. 29 FBI memo said “a few Minnesota-based followers of the Boogaloo movement” attended legal protests at the Minnesota Capitol last month to “perform reconnaissance” on law enforcement and to identify “escape points and defensible positions in the event that violence occurred.” It said they also scouted out “law enforcement sniper locations” that would need to be blown up to protect extreme right-wing Boogaloo fighters if a gun battle broke out.

No permits have been issued for any protests at the state Capitol through the inaugural, according to the state Department of Administration.