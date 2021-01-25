Walz to emphasize COVID-19 recovery in next 2-year budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz will this week propose a two-year budget with a heavy focus on helping Minnesota recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The governor's budget, which is expected top $50 million, will emphasize assistance to small businesses, help for working families affected by the disease itself or the related fallout, and measures to get students caught up after a year of mostly distance learning. And it will set up the debate over spending, taxes and other priorities at the Legislature, which must adopt a balanced budget before the current one expires June 30. Walz is expected to reveal his proposed budget on Tuesday.

“COVID is everything and really sets the backdrop for the proposals and mood as we release the budget,” Jim Schowalter, commissioner of the Department of Minnesota Management and Budget, told Minnesota Public Radio.

Schowalter’s department in early December projected a $1.3 billion deficit for the two-year budget period. But the Democratic governor and Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said they are optimistic the picture will improve when the commissioner provides an update in February. Plus, hundreds of millions of dollars are expected to flow through Minnesota’s treasury from the latest federal coronavirus relief package. How flexible those dollars are is a big question mark.