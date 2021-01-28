Walz visits pilot vaccination site in Brooklyn Center

Gov. Tim Walz talks with members of the National Guard who were helping manage the people there for appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Earle Brown Heritage Center, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Walz toured a community vaccination clinic to highlight efforts to vaccinate Minnesotans who are 65 and over Thursday.
Gov. Tim Walz, left, talks with Kathy Oakley of St. Paul who was going to an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the the Earle Brown Heritage Center site, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Walz toured a community vaccination clinic to highlight efforts to vaccinate Minnesotans who are 65 and over Thursday.
Gov. Tim Walz, along with Commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Health Jan Malcolm, far left, talked with clinical lead Jeanne Schumacher, left, and Kelly Robinson, right, who were preparing COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to people with appointments Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
Gov. Tim Walz talked with members of the National Guard who were helping manage the people there for appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
Gov. Tim Walz talked with Carmyn Christopherson of Prior Lake who was getting a COVID-19 vaccine by appointment from registered nurse Kemah Dalmeida Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
Gov. Tim Walz, along with Commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Health Jan Malcolm, were confronted by a man who opposed their policies as they toured a facility where COVID-19 vaccines were being administered to people with appointments Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
Clinical lead Jeanne Schumache held up a VanishPoint syringe that allows them to get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as she was preparing them to be administered to people with appointments Thursday, jan. 28, 2021 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
People with appointments wait in line for their COVID-19 vaccine at the Earle Brown Heritage Center, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Gov. Tim Walz toured a community vaccination clinic to highlight efforts to vaccinate Minnesotans who are 65 and over Thursday.
Gov. Tim Walz clasps his hands together in appreciation as he talked with Jim Hainlen of Stillwater who was waiting in line for his appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Earle Brown Heritage Center, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Walz toured a community vaccination clinic to highlight efforts to vaccinate Minnesotans who are 65 and over Thursday.
Gov. Tim Walz, right, talks with Jevetta Steele who was working to check in people with COVID-19 vaccine appointments and verify their information at the Earle Brown Heritage Center, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Walz toured a community vaccination clinic to highlight efforts to vaccinate Minnesotans who are 65 and over Thursday.
Gov. Tim Walz, right, greeted Richard Sturgeon of Edina who was just vaccinated from COVID-19 after visiting the Earle Brown Heritage Center site, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Walz toured a community vaccination clinic to highlight efforts to vaccinate Minnesotans who are 65 and over Thursday.
Gov. Tim Walz spoke after visiting a site administering COVID-19 vaccines to people with appointments at the Earle Brown Heritage Center, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Walz toured a community vaccination clinic to highlight efforts to vaccinate Minnesotans who are 65 and over Thursday.
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and his health commissioner visited a community vaccination center Thursday to see how a pilot program for giving COVID-19 vaccines is going, and said they're hoping to learn what works and what doesn't as they try to speed up the pace of vaccinations across Minnesota.
The Earle Brown Center in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center hosts one of several centers that the state is testing to see how useful they are for supplementing the clinics and pharmacies that state health officials still expect will be the main vaccine providers as supplies slowly ramp up. Most of the pilot sites serve Minnesota residents 65 and older whose names are selected via an online lottery system.
The Democratic governor told reporters after his tour that a conference call with the White House and other governors on Wednesday left him optimistic that supplies will grow and become more predictable under President Joe Biden's administration.
“I'm pretty encouraged,” Walz said, flanked by Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “I think there is a strategic national plan.”
Also Thursday, mass vaccination of 15,000 Twin Cities area educators got underway at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. But many teachers of early grades in St. Paul schools, who were supposed to be prioritized because they're returning to the classroom next week, found themselves waitlisted after schools sent out far more invitations than the doses available.