Walz visits pilot vaccination site in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and his health commissioner visited a community vaccination center Thursday to see how a pilot program for giving COVID-19 vaccines is going, and said they're hoping to learn what works and what doesn't as they try to speed up the pace of vaccinations across Minnesota.

The Earle Brown Center in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center hosts one of several centers that the state is testing to see how useful they are for supplementing the clinics and pharmacies that state health officials still expect will be the main vaccine providers as supplies slowly ramp up. Most of the pilot sites serve Minnesota residents 65 and older whose names are selected via an online lottery system.

The Democratic governor told reporters after his tour that a conference call with the White House and other governors on Wednesday left him optimistic that supplies will grow and become more predictable under President Joe Biden's administration.

“I'm pretty encouraged,” Walz said, flanked by Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “I think there is a strategic national plan.”