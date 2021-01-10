Warnock condemns Capitol rioters in post-election sermon

When white supremacism is challenged, “sometimes it responds violently and desperately,” he said.

Before last Tuesday’s election, Georgia had never elected a Black American to represent the state in the Senate, even though close to one-third of its residents are Black. Once sworn in, Warnock will become only the 11th Black senator seated in history.

“There is fantastic opportunity and fierce opposition. And it reminds us that there is still a whole lot of work to do,” said the 51-year-old pastor.

Sunday’s sermon showed Warnock falling back on a prophetic tradition of the Black American church in which preachers weave Scripture with criticisms of racism, militarism and poverty.

“The violent are trying to take the kingdom by force,” Warnock said, preaching from Scriptures that allude to tensions between people who, by God’s purpose, gain equality and people who oppose that equality.

“The question this day is, will you stand on the side of righteousness, justice and truth, or will you give in to the ugly demons of our nature?” Warnock said.