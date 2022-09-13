 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Warnock, Walker set on 1 debate in Georgia Senate race

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters will see at least one fall debate between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Warnock on Tuesday evening accepted Walker’s proposal for an Oct. 14 debate in Savannah, but the senator renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has yet to accept a second matchup and did not directly respond to the senator’s latest pitch.

The announcement continues weeks of jockeying between the two men, who are deadlocked in one of the nation’s marquee Senate contests that will help settle control of the chamber that is now divided 50-50 between the two parties.

Warnock’s decision is a concession to Walker after the challenger refused to accept any of three traditional Georgia debates that the incumbent senator had committed to attend months ago. Walker instead countered with a fourth option.

People are also reading…

That Oct. 14 debate will be hosted by WSAV-TV, owned by Nexstar Media Group. It will be shown on Nexstar and other stations across Georgia. Nexstar has promised a live audience.

Warnock last week had said he’d agree to Walker’s preferred Savannah debate only if the Republican committed to a second debate and also agreed not to receive questions or topics ahead of time for the Savannah matchup. WSAV-TV had originally said candidates would get topics in advance. Walker, a first-time candidate, accepted that condition, and his aides insisted the debate hosts had proposed such an arrangement.

Quentin Fulks, Warnock’s campaign manager, said the senator “remains hopeful Herschel Walker will do right by Georgians, get on a debate stage at least one other time.”

Walker answered with a statement saying he was “glad to see that Raphael Warnock has agreed to face the voters,” a framing that overlooks the fact that Walker had been the original holdout on debates generally.

Warnock capitalized on Walker’s initial reluctance earlier this summer. The Democrat used paid advertising to suggest Walker, a former college and professional football star, was afraid of the debate stage.

In recent weeks, Walker has taken the offensive. “If you see him, tell him to put his big man pants on” and agree to a debate, Walker said at a recent campaign stop, to the delight of his supporters.

Walker added that Warnock should be eager to “embarrass me,” a sarcastic nod to the negative attention he’s received after flubbing some policy matters as he campaigns.

Georgia’s Senate race is one of the most closely watched in the country as Republicans try to wrest back control of Congress. Concurrent 2021 runoff victories by Warnock and Jon Ossoff gave Democrats control of the Senate thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, but Warnock has to run again this November to win a full six-year term.

In the Republican primary, Walker refused to participate in debates with GOP rivals as he cruised to victory. But Walker also repeatedly proclaimed his eagerness to face off with Warnock in the fall.

Any debate could force the two to face questions they’ve either avoided or largely deflected during the campaign.

For Warnock, that means being pressed anew on his relationship with President Joe Biden and an administration that remains broadly unpopular in Georgia less than two years after Biden narrowly won the state. Walker has hammered Warnock as a White House lackey and said the contest is about who best represents Georgia.

For Walker, it means facing a range of policy questions and broader inquiries about his fitness for high office. Warnock has hit Walker as unqualified and framed the race as being about “who’s ready to represent Georgia."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The two pages of records from a log of calls fielded by a law firm representing the church and the deposition of a church official show that Utah Republican State Rep. Merrill F. Nelson took the initial call from a bishop reporting that church member Paul Adams had sexually abused his daughters. The records show that Nelson also had multiple conversations over a two-year span with two bishops who knew of the abuse.

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate

British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate

Many regarded Australians’ respect and affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II as the biggest obstacle to the country becoming a republic with its own head of state. Now after her death and with a pro-republic Labor Party government in power, Australia’s constitutional ties to the British monarchy will again be open to first-order debate for the first time since change was rejected at a 1999 referendum. Her eldest son, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed Australia’s head of state Sunday by the monarch’s Australian representative at a ceremony at Parliament House. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has brushed off questions about an Australian republic since news of the queen’s death broke Friday in Australia.

Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race

Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race

A former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Geoff Diehl, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over a businessman, Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. Diehl will face Democrat Maura Healey, now the state's attorney general. She would be the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts if she wins. The state’s current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term. Republican voters made Massachusetts the latest blue state to nominate a Trump loyalist in a high-profile race, potentially dooming the party’s chances of winning in November.

Putin and Xi plan to meet again, as relations with West fray

Putin and Xi plan to meet again, as relations with West fray

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet next week in Uzbekistan for talks that could signal warming relations between two powers that are increasingly facing off against the West. The meeting at a political, economic and security forum comes at delicate times for both leaders, and it would be their second face-to-face talk this year. Putin is dealing with the economic and political fallout of his war in Ukraine that has left Russia more isolated — and defiant. Xi faces rising tensions with the West over the status of Taiwan, and China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups.

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside King Charles’ last night as a prince

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News