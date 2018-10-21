Try 1 month for 99¢

BOSTON (AP) — The second debate between two candidates running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts — Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren and Republican challenger state Rep. Geoff Diehl — is set to take place in the western part of the state.

The two will go head to head in a one-hour debate Sunday at 7 p.m. at WGBY's Springfield studio. The debate is sponsored by the Western Massachusetts Media Consortium.

Warren is a potential 2020 candidate for president and is running for her second six-year term representing Massachusetts in the Senate. Diehl co-chaired President Donald Trump's 2016 Massachusetts presidential campaign.

Warren has been a frequent critic of Trump.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A final televised debate between Warren and Diehl will take place Oct. 30 in Boston on WCVB.

Independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai is also on the ballot.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments