Washington AG rejects opioids settlement, wants trial

Washington state's trial against McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen is scheduled to begin in September while its lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson is slated to start in January.

The lawsuit says the distribution companies shipped vast amounts of oxycodone, fentanyl and other painkillers into Washington and failed to comply with requirements that they identify suspicious orders that could be diverted to the illegal drug market and report them to law enforcement.

From 2006 to 2017, more than 8,000 Washington residents died of opioid overdoses, Ferguson said. During much of that time, the companies were flooding the state with more than 2 billion opioid pills, Ferguson has said.

The companies have said they have been taking steps to help address the crisis and noted that they fulfill prescription orders placed by properly licensed health care providers.

The state contends Johnson & Johnson was negligent in marketing the drugs as unlikely to cause addiction. Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary named in the lawsuit, has said its opioid marketing was "appropriate and responsible."