Washington Capitol to honor Black pioneer with monument

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Capitol will receive a new monument honoring the state's first Black pioneer George Bush and his son, William Owen Bush, who was the state's first Black lawmaker.

The state Department of Enterprise Services, which oversees the Capitol Campus, announced Tuesday that the monument is a collaboration between the department and the Washington State Historical Society, KUOW-FM reported.

“This is a great step forward in recognizing and celebrating the diversity and spirit that shaped Washington,” department Director Chris Liu said.

Bush, who was biracial, helped lead white families that left Missouri in 1844 along the Oregon Trail. Missouri was a slave state at the time and was forcing free Black people like Bush to leave. Bush and his fellow pioneers — known as the Bush-Simmons party — intended to stay in present-day Oregon but learned there were Black exclusionary laws. The group instead settled in 1845 along the Deschutes River in what is now Tumwater, Washington.