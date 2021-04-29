Washington changes COVID-19 vaccine allocations

Inslee said that the state is up against a fourth surge that “is very dangerous, that has the capacity to overwhelm our hospitals as these number continue to rise."

“At the moment the thing that has the capability of breaking this rise is increasing vaccination rates,” he said.

Next week, several of the state's 39 counties will learn if their case counts and hospitalization rates will lead to tighter restrictions for businesses and gatherings. The state evaluates the metrics in counties every three weeks.

Currently, three counties are in Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan, which currently has three stages. Phase 2 has decreased capacity for indoor dining at restaurants, retail stores and gyms from 50% to 25%. Phase 1 is the most restrictive, including no indoor dining at restaurants allowed.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health will issue a decision based on the criteria, in which counties are moved back if their numbers exceed set amounts in both metrics.