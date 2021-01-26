Washington considers open carry ban at demonstrations

Republican Sen. Keith Waggoner, a member of the committee, challenged Kuderer, asking “do you not see a conflict of logic to support a First Amendment right, but you’re introducing a bill that suspends a Second Amendment right? They’re both equal in my mind.”

Kuderer disagreed, saying that the Second Amendment is not suspended under the measure, “you are just limited to where you can exercise that.”

“Right now you can’t bring your gun into a courthouse,” she said. “Try it. I can guarantee you won’t get very far.”

While openly carried guns have been banned in both the public galleries of the Senate and House chambers and in public hearing rooms at the Capitol’s legislative office buildings since 2015, people can still openly carry weapons in the main public areas of the Washington Capitol and on the grounds of the Capitol campus.

Permitted concealed weapons have been banned from the Senate public gallery since 2018, but they are allowed in the House public gallery.