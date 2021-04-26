Washington, DC, to loosen virus restrictions this weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — With COVID-19 numbers dropping, officials in the nation’s capital are relaxing a number of restrictions after more than a year of lockdown.

The changes represent a step toward normality for Washington, D.C., residents and long-term hope for the city's vital tourism and convention industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that starting on May 1, gyms and fitness centers can operate at 50% capacity, and live music will be permitted in gardens and outdoor spaces. Restaurants will be permitted to seat 10 people per table outdoors, up from the previous limit of six per table. However, the 25% capacity limit for indoor dining will remain unchanged for now.

Retail businesses can increase admittance from 25% to 50% capacity. Houses of worship can increase to 40% capacity, though Bowser said the government was still encouraging residents to attend virtual or outdoor services for now.

Earlier in April, Bowser had announced some other changes that will also take effect in May. These include allowing entertainment venues like concert halls and movie theaters to increase to 25% capacity and allowing public pools to open this summer at 50% capacity.