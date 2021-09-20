Washington governor asks feds for medical staffing help

She added, “And it looks like case rates might be going down a tiny bit.”

There is a caveat. Sauer said another reason hospitalizations are falling is because death rates are rising. While the state’s death data is incomplete for the past two weeks, 30 people in Washington have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, Sauer said.

About 260 people remain on ventilators in the state, a “last-resort treatment” for those who are the sickest, Sauer said.

In an attempt to prevent the state’s COVID-19 patients from getting sicker, many hospitals had started ordering monoclonal antibody treatments directly from manufacturers.

Because manufacturers had suddenly become “inundated with orders,” however, Sauer said the federal government is returning to its previous distribution system, where a state gets an allocation of monoclonal antibodies, then distributes it among its communities.

There have been more than 560,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases — plus more than 68,000 “probable” cases — in Washington state, and 7,271 deaths. State health officials say that most of the state’s new infections are caused by the delta variant, a more contagious version of the coronavirus.

As of last week, 75% of people age 12 and older have initiated vaccination and 68% are fully vaccinated.

