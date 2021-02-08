Washington governor signs bill to help workers, businesses

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill that increases the minimum weekly benefit for unemployed workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and prevents a dramatic increase in unemployment taxes paid by businesses was signed into law Monday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

“We know that this pandemic has caused sweeping economic hardship for workers and businesses,” Inslee said. “This bill is a big step forward to softening those impacts.”

The measure will prevent $1.7 billion in automatic unemployment insurance tax increases from taking effect through 2025, including $920 million this year due to last year’s pandemic-induced layoffs.

The bill also boosts the minimum weekly unemployment benefit for workers who make between $21,000 and $27,800 per year, from $201 to $270 per week, starting in July.

It also allows high-risk workers who cannot work from home to voluntarily quit and still receive benefits, and will waive charges for an employer who reduces operations or shuts down due to an infectious public health emergency.