Washington justices vacate 46-year sentence for teen killer

The court awarded Haag a new sentencing hearing, though the justices did not suggest what might be an appropriate prison term.

Haag had serious social and emotional troubles as a teen. He grew up in poverty, was bullied at school, abandoned by his father, mistreated by his stepfather and struggled with shame over his sexuality and attraction to his friend, Rachel Dillard's half-brother, Alex.

Haag claimed that he killed the girl to punish her family for the way they treated Alex Dillard “like dirt” — including abusing him and forcing him to live in a rat-infested garage. Alex had left the home to escape the abuse, compounding Haag's feelings of abandonment, psychologists testified.

At his resentencing hearing, he asked the judge for leniency. The minimum possible sentence, 25 years, could have seen Haag released less than two years later.

"There is nothing I can say to make up for what I did,” Haag said, according to an account in The Daily News of Longview. “I hate myself for it.”

But Rachel's family vehemently opposed Haag's release. Her mother described how even decades later she continued to lose sleep over her daughter's death, and her father warned the judge of “eternal hellfire” should he help Haag.