Washington law would end license suspension for unpaid fines

Proponents of the bill have said the existing law disproportionately affects the poor and people of color.

Nat Jacob, a public defender in the state, said the system forces low-income people into a cycle of poverty in which they fall further behind on paying off their debts.

“The current law doesn’t just disproportionately affect the poor, it exclusively affects the poor because it criminalizes conduct that has nothing to do with public safety and everything to do with a person’s ability to pay,” Jacob said at a public hearing on the bill earlier this month.

Those opposed to the bill have said it prevents accountability and strips the incentives needed to make people pay for their traffic tickets, which would result in a decrease in revenue for the state.

“This bill removes all incentive for people to pay their fines eliminating all personal accountability for violating traffic safety laws,” Kelsi Hamilton, with the Washington Collectors Association, said at the hearing. “Many violators only pay their fines if there’s a consequence related to nonpayment.”

