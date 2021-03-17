Washington lawmakers get good news on state revenues

Revenues for the current budget cycle that ends mid-2021 are now projected to be $52.3 billion, with an ending balance of nearly $3 billion, including reserves. And projected revenues for the next year budget cycle are projected to total $56.6 billion.

Steve Lerch, the chief economist and executive director of the council, noted that since the last update in November, two federal stimulus bills have passed, vaccines have started being administered, retail sales have been stronger than expected, and there have been strong residential real estate transactions as people continue seek out new living spaces as they work from home.

Lawmakers are in the midst of a 105-day session that ends on April 25. The Democratic-led Senate and House are both expected to release state budget proposals next week and have said the priority will be on helping those most hurt by the pandemic. Tax increases, including a new tax on capital gains, is among the proposals that lawmakers are considering.