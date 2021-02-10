Washington Legislature approves $2.2 billion in COVID relief

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill that allocates $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding in areas ranging from vaccine administration to schools resuming in-person learning was approved by the Washington Legislature Wednesday and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

The measure, which passed the House earlier this month, received a 47-2 vote in the Senate. Because it has an emergency clause, it will take effect immediately upon Inslee's signature, which is likely to occur next week.

“This bill is not going to solve our problems, but it is a partnership with Congress,” said Democratic Sen. Christine Rolfes. “It’s a strategic first step to helping Washingtonians out, helping our businesses make it through this really tough winter and getting us back on our feet strong.”

Under the bill, $668 million will be allocated to schools as they move toward welcoming students back to the classroom. An additional $618 million will go toward vaccine administration, contact tracing and testing, and $365 million will go toward rental assistance to help renters and landlords affected by the pandemic.