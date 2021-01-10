Washington Legislature convenes under tight security

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Security fencing has been installed around the Washington state Capitol and the National Guard will be on hand Monday as the Legislature convenes amid concerns armed groups might try to occupy the building, which is closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic.

Some of Washington's lawmakers are returning at a time when authorities are reassessing security at state capitols across the country after the violence that occurred last week at the U.S. Capitol.

A right-wing militia had initially encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol when the Legislature meets to kick off its 105-day legislative session at noon Monday. On Wednesday, a group of people broke down a gate outside the governor’s mansion and made it to the porch and front yard. That breach came hours after the siege of the nation’s Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

While an organizer of the planned occupation in Olympia canceled the event, he acknowledged he did expect some people might show up to try to disrupt proceedings.

The Washington State Patrol, which oversees security of the Capitol campus, has ensured there will be a robust police presence to ensure the safety of lawmakers, staff and journalists who will be present. Gov. Jay Inslee activated 750 guard troops last week to help maintain order.