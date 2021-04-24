Washington Legislature passes carbon pricing measure

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington is on track to become the second state in the nation to have a comprehensive carbon pricing policy under a measure passed by the state Legislature Saturday.

The Seattle Times reported that the Senate gave the final 27-22 vote on the measure. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee, who had requested the legislation.

“We are genuinely, authentically on the march toward Paris accord levels of emissions reductions,” said Democratic Sen. Reuven Carlyle, the bill's sponsor.

The bill contains a provision that the policy would only take effect as scheduled in 2023 if the Legislature passes a new statewide transportation-spending package by then, and that package would have to include an increase in the gas tax of at least five cents per gallon.

It's unlikely that lawmakers will be able to pass such a package by the end of the 105-day session. But leaders have indicated that they will continue to work on the issue after the regular session ends.