Washington Legislature set to adjourn 105-day session

The 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples would start in January 2022. The new tax is expected to bring in about $415 million in 2023. The measure is certain to face an immediate court challenge by opponents, who argue it’s a tax on income that violates the the state constitution.

Another of the few remaining bills approved by the Legislature Sunday included a measure that would require fuel producers and importers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with gasoline and other transportation fuels. The Senate passed the measure on a 26-23 vote Sunday, followed by a 54-43 vote in the House. The bill directs the Department of Ecology to adopt a clean fuels program similar to ones in California and Oregon. It would require fuel producers to start reducing the carbon intensity in their products starting with 0.5% in 2023 and working up to 20% below 2017 levels by 2038.

Like a cap-and-trade measure that has already passed the Legislature, any implementation of the measure hinges on the passage of a transportation revenue package, which lawmakers have said would be taken up at a later date after the regular session has ended.

