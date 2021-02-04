Washington man charged with entering Capitol during siege

Grace told the agents he got separated from his son after the rally, and walked with others to the Capitol and entered it through an open door, according to the affidavit. Once inside, Grace walked to the Rotunda, “picked up items that others had knocked over,” and “decided to leave after witnessing several people causing damage to Capitol property.”

Grace also allegedly took a metal pipe away from one man and “placed it behind a wooden object in the Rotunda,” the affidavit states. He later crawled out a broken window to leave the building, it states.

Grace allegedly identified himself to agents as the bald man in the background of “widely distributed photographs” of another man carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the Rotunda. He told agents he wasn’t affiliated “with any group that advocated violence,” but he knew members of extremist groups, according to the affidavit.

Grace is the third resident of Washington state to be charged after thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

