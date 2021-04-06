Washington Senate OKs restrictions on police tactics, gear

The bill was originally sponsored by Rep. Jesse Johnson, D-Federal Way, and was amended by the Senate, with changes that included barring the use of tear gas as a means to quell protests or riots. It now returns to the House for approval of the changes made in the Senate.

One Republican, Sen. Keith Wagoner of Sedro-Woolley, voted with Democrats in passing the bill after his amendment was adopted allowing police departments to continue acquiring mine-resistant, ambush-protected armored vehicles even as other military equipment is banned. Two Democrats, Kevin Van De Wege of Sequim and Steve Hobbs of Lake Stevens, voted against the measure.

Hobbs said he supported the vast majority of the bill but couldn't stomach the ban on using tear gas to quell riotous demonstrations — though other less-lethal options, including pepper spray and rubber bullets, remain available to police. He noted that he himself had used tear gas to disperse a riot as a member of the National Guard, and he called removing that option “a recipe for disaster.”

“Things can get out of hand,” Hobbs said. “In a moment's notice you can be overwhelmed. This is about the lives and safety of not just people who peacefully protest, but also our officers.”