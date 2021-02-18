Washington Senate passes police arbitration bill

Those appointed would have to complete six hours of training in implicit bias and anti-racism training, and six hours of training related to daily law enforcement experience, such as by going on a ride-along or participating in interactive firearms training.

Collective bargaining agreements involving police unions would have to use arbitrators from the roster to the extent they allow arbitration at all.

Because arbitration would be handled by a centralized panel under the bill, supporters say, it will allow the state to comprehensively track such cases.

Nguyen said the measure would help build trust, accountability and transparency in the arbitration system. It was supported by several mayors, including Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, and other officials frustrated at seeing arbitrators overturn decisions to punish officers for misconduct.

“By improving our policies one by one, we can make a difference and offer hope to a community that is in need of healing,” Nguyen said Wednesday.

