Washington state law to boost hospital transparency

State hospitals have until January 2023 to adjust their electronic health records so their patient discharge information will include more information. Smaller hospitals will be able to receive grants so their systems meet the requirements under the law.

Unions, patient advocates and other supporters of the bill have said the legislation will give residents more information about state hospital spending and how funding influences decision-making. Patients have said more information is needed to determine if grants and other funds are effective and being used to meet health care needs.

Most Republican lawmakers voted against the bill, including those from multiple districts in Yakima Valley, the Herald-Republic reported.

The law also requires the state health department to conduct a study by September 2022 with the University of Washington to analyze hospital staffing and its impact on patient mortality and outcomes. The department will then pass on the study to legislative committees by October 2022.

