Washington state Legislature convenes under tight security

Rep. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, said he worried that going online would restrict access to lawmakers for certain people and the Legislature should strive get input from as many as possible. He also said the rules would inhibit the actions of some members who wouldn’t be present to raise objections.

“Citizens have the right to engage legislation,” Young said. “An arbitrary barrier is put up to my constituents.”

Senate Republican Leader John Braun opposed the rules during debate in that chamber, saying that he believed the Democratic majority worked in good faith but that “I think we have a special role to ensure that we have the maximum transparency, the maximum access to our members and to the process.”

Democratic Sen. Marko Liias said that while everyone wants to return to a point where they can resume normal operations, “it is clear that today, in early January 2021, it is not safe for members of the public to gather at the Capitol and it’s not safe for staff and members of the legislature to gather at the Capitol in person.”

Among the small crowd of protesters Monday was Katie Bauer, of Vancouver, wielding an American flag umbrella against the rain. She said she was tired and frustrated with the lockdown and wanted to get back to her job in the travel industry.