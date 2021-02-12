Washington state man exonerated of murder files lawsuit

The lawsuit accuses authorities of pinning the crime on Simmers even though there was “no forensic evidence” or witnesses tying him to the crime.

“For more than 50 years, we’ve established that there are special rules to abide by when you’re questioning children because they’re more vulnerable,” said Simmers’ lawyer, David Owens. “You cannot treat teenagers like they’re adults.”

The Bothell Police Department referred questions about the lawsuit to the Bothell City attorney’s office and the King County sheriff’s office referred questions to the county’s prosecuting attorney’s office. Both declined to comment.

Prosecutors claimed during the trial that Simmers was with a friend on a trail when he encountered Gochanour and attacked him with a knife. The Times reported that prosecutors claimed Simmons "did it for the thrill.”

The main evidence was a taped confession Simmers made to police, though Owens noted several discrepancies — including the size of the knife and the day that the stabbing happened. Simmer's mother, stepfather and stepbrother also testified he was home when the stabbing occurred.