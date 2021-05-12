Washington state man sentenced in attack on child

MILL CREEK, Wash. (AP) — A man from Mill Creek, Washington state was sentenced to five years in prison after he held down a 12-year-old boy while his son stabbed him last year, a judge said.

Superior Court Judge Richard Okrent sentenced Martinez D. Mitchell, 44, on Tuesday after he was found guilty of third-degree assault last month in Snohomish County Superior Court, The Daily Herald reported.

“You decided to execute street justice on a kid who was bullying your kid,” Okrent told Mitch in court. “Fathers are supposed to be role models for their children.”

Police responded on June 10 to a stabbing at the Heatherwood Apartments, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) north of Seattle. Arriving officers found people kneeling and assisting a child on the ground who was stabbed multiple times, authorities said.

Police said the boy, who was not identified, was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he was treated for non-fatal injuries.