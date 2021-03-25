Washington state OKs bill to give voting rights to parolees

Republican senators said former prisoners should complete their sentences — including parole — and show they can follow the law before they regain the right to vote. They offered amendments that would have exempted those convicted of child sex offenses or hate crimes involving firearms.

“These are people that should not have that right,” said Sen. Shelly Short, a Republican from Addy.

Democrats defeated the amendments, saying it would be a headache for county auditors to figure out who's allowed to vote if some offenders were exempted. Further, they said, the amount of time someone is in prison reflects the heinousness of their crime; if they are deemed safe enough to release from prison on parole, they should also be allowed to vote.

Simmons, the bill sponsor, was elected in November — apparently the first formerly incarcerated person elected to the Washington Legislature, if not the country. She was convicted of assault in 2001 and of drug and theft charges in 2011, after her father’s death sent her into a battle with methamphetamine.