Washington state orders the killing of up to 2 wolves

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington on Thursday ordered the killing of one or two wolves from the Togo pack in Ferry County in response to repeated attacks on cattle.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said nonlethal deterrents used by three different ranchers had not stopped the attacks.

Agency director Kelly Susewind said in a news release that the department had documented one dead and three injured calves since June 24. The attacks were attributed to the Togo pack. Three occurred within the last 30 days.

Ranchers tried a variety of approved methods to deter the wolves — including using range riders, removing sick or injured cattle and properly disposing of dead cattle — but those methods failed, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

Killing one or two wolves from the Togo pack territory is not expected to harm the wolf population’s ability to reproduce in the state, the agency said. The department has documented three known wolf deaths in the state since Jan. 1. In previous years, it has documented 12 to 21 wolf deaths per year and the population has continued to grow.

An environmental group decried the kill order.