Washington state recommends wearing masks indoors

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state will follow federal guidance and recommend that people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas where there is a worrying rate of COVID-19 - including people who are fully vaccinated.

At a news conference Wednesday Inslee also said the state will continue to require that all students and employees of K-12 schools wear masks when instruction resumes for the upcoming school year.

Inslee’s office said the masking guidance for the general public indoors in places with a substantial or high COVID rate is a recommendation only, but the school masking requirement is state law.

“This is a legal requirement, not up to the option of the local jurisdictions.” Inslee’s office said.

As cases continue to rise across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.