Washington state to surpass 5K coronavirus deaths

Kristin May, left, an EMT with the Seattle Fire Dept., gives the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Nu Xiao Jiang, right, Monday, March 1, 2021, at a City of Seattle community COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday that the city's COVID-19 vaccination efforts would be expanding in the coming weeks as more doses become available, including the use of the events center at Lumen Field — the home of the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders — as a mass vaccination site with the capacity to deliver thousands of doses every day.
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is expected this week to surpass 5,000 deaths from the coronavirus this week, almost exactly a year after the first known virus death was recorded in the U.S.
The state reported 475 new confirmed cases and 13 more deaths Monday, which brought Washington's totals to 339,773 total known infections and 4,969 deaths from the virus.
The first confirmed coronavirus death in Washington — and the U.S. — was announced on Feb. 29, 2020. The man was in his 50s and had an underlying health condition.
But state health officials are hopeful thanks to a recent consistent decline in deaths and the scaling up of vaccinations, The Seattle Times reported. A mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle will open in March and authorities hope it will eventually be able to administer about 21,000 shots a day.
Near the end of January, the seven-day rolling case average had dropped from about 38 deaths per day to roughly 15 a day, according to data provided by the state Department of Health.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re going to continue the trend that’s decreasing — and if we can stay ahead of the variants with vaccines and good measures, we’ll continue to improve,” said Peter Rabinowitz, a University of Washington professor of environmental and occupational health sciences.