OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Broad changes to gun policy and what could be the first direct carbon fee in the nation are among the ballot measures being decided by Washington voters, who also will decide dozens of races that span congressional seats to local legislative representation.
The crowded ballot for Tuesday's election includes four initiatives, 10 congressional races, a U.S. Senate seat and more than 100 legislative contests. Three state Supreme Court races also are on the ballot.
While voters began receiving their ballots in the mail weeks ago, Tuesday is the last day to get them in or postmarked. In some of the more competitive races, results may not be known for days as counties update vote counts throughout the week.