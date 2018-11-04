Try 1 month for 99¢

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Broad changes to gun policy and what could be the first direct carbon fee in the nation are among the ballot measures being decided by Washington voters, who also will decide dozens of races that span congressional seats to local legislative representation.

The crowded ballot for Tuesday's election includes four initiatives, 10 congressional races, a U.S. Senate seat and more than 100 legislative contests. Three state Supreme Court races also are on the ballot.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

While voters began receiving their ballots in the mail weeks ago, Tuesday is the last day to get them in or postmarked. In some of the more competitive races, results may not be known for days as counties update vote counts throughout the week.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments