Washington's Sound Transit system faces $11.5B shortfall

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state's Sound Transit system faces an $11.5 billion budget shortfall caused by factors including soaring land costs, community requests for route add-ons and the economic impact of the coronavirus, officials said.

The regional transportation system in Pierce, King and Snohomish counties must contend with a projected $6 billion reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, The Seattle Times reported Sunday.

The shortage was revealed last month in the midst of environmental studies of voter-approved Sound Transit 3 projects that will bring mass transit extensions.

Difficult options facing transit board members about how to close the budget gap include delaying lines or stations, raising taxes within Seattle or amassing more debt.

Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff urged the board to identify new money and cost reductions this year.