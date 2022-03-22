Washoe County commission continues election reform debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County commissioners in Reno considered a sweeping election reform proposal Tuesday as dozens of residents lined up on both sides of plans to post sheriff’s deputies at all polling sites and require votes to be cast almost exclusively with paper ballots that would be counted by hand.

Washoe County Commission Chairman Vaughn Hartung repeatedly had to quiet the crowd that already had offered more than five hours of public comment as the meeting continued toward the evening.

Commissioner Jeanne Herman said her 20-point “election integrity” resolution is intended to make county elections “fair and honest, transparent and constitutional.”

“We are asking you to fix a defective system," said Val White, a backer of the effort. “Paper ballots are the most transparent way to count people's votes.”

Critics say it would serve to suppress voting, especially among the poor and minorities, and intimidate voters when there has been no evidence of voter fraud in the county or the state.

Projections put the cost of implementation at about $5 million, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada has vowed to sue if the plan is approved.

Nevada ACLU Policy Director Holly Welborn told the commission it would violate numerous state and federal laws.

“If you move forward with this proposal, we will sue and will win," she said.

