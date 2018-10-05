Washoe County sheriff's candidate files discrimination suit

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A former Washoe County sheriff's captain who is running for sheriff has filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the outgoing sheriff and his office alleging she repeatedly was passed over for promotions illegally.
Heidi Howe says in the lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Reno she took early retirement last year after 26 years on the force to avoid continued mistreatment.
She's running for sheriff in next month's election against former chief deputy Darin Balaam.
The current sheriff, Chuck Allen, isn't running for re-election. Sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon says Allen hasn't seen the lawsuit.
Howe claims Allen retained supervisors and other employees who have a history of misconduct.
She told the Reno Gazette Journal she hopes the lawsuit doesn't distract from her campaign for sheriff. She says the discriminatory practices have existed for decades.
