Washoe's new plan would keep social distancing until June 1

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County will be Nevada’s only county that won’t assume full local control of COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday after the health district officer and others refused to endorse a plan for the Reno-Sparks area because of the proposed elimination of social-distancing mandates.

But many Reno-Sparks businesses would be allowed to operate at full capacity as early as next week under a pending revised plan if they have enough space to still comply with the 6-foot (1.8-meter) distance requirement, Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said Thursday.

He expects the county commission to approve the revised plan on Monday and state approval to follow in the days after that.

Nevada’s COVID-19 mitigation task force has approved local control plans for all the other counties, including Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County where capacity limits will increase Saturday from the current 50% to 80% and social distancing will be reduced to 3 feet (1 meter).

But the panel balked at Washoe County’s plan last week after county commissioners dropped the social-distancing requirements that Dick, the school district and the city of Reno had insisted be part of the package to secure their necessary endorsements.