Wasted COVID vaccine doses spike in Louisiana amid hesitancy

Of the 79,226 Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses wasted in Louisiana, nearly 17,000 simply weren't used before their expiration date, according to the Health Department. More than 48,000 were wasted because the vials were opened but hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and other providers couldn't find someone to take the doses, the data shows. The remaining doses were lost to power outages, storage problems, mishandling and other problems.

Neel said some rural health care providers in particular are having difficulty distributing the doses because one vial of vaccine can contain as many as two dozen doses that must be used within a short time before they spoil.

“In a few instances, we are beginning to see that the increase in Moderna doses per vial from 10 to 14 is being reported by providers as a factor for increased loss,” she said.

The silver lining to the delta variant and Louisiana's fourth surge of the pandemic is that it appears to be renewing interest in the COVID-19 vaccine. First doses of the shot grew 40% two weeks ago and then grew another 87% last week, according to Health Department data.

Still, Louisiana has a long way to go to reach the vaccination rates of many other states.