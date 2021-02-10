Watch Now: Harrowing new footage of Capitol attack and other impeachment trial highlights

They were merely observers as Democrats had the floor. But members of Trump’s legal team indicated they would stay the course despite a flood of criticism, both from Republican senators and the former president, about their performance during procedural arguments Tuesday.

“Not at all,” said attorney Bruce Castor when asked by reporters whether there would be any changes to their strategy. “No, I don’t anticipate any,” echoed David Schoen, another attorney.

Both Castor and Schoen said they had spoken to Trump on Tuesday, but Castor denied that the former president had expressed displeasure to him.

“Far from it,” he said. “Only one person’s opinion matters and that is what I am going by.”

Schoen, meanwhile, allowed there was room for improvement.

“To the extent they were critical of anything that I did, I just want to try to do a better job then,” he said in response to the Republican senators who panned their performance as disjointed and unhelpful.