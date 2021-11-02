WATCH NOW: Live video of Rittenhouse Trial Day 2

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who gunned down three people who were out on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against racial injustice last year, is expected to last two weeks.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin state line, during unrest that broke out in August 2020 after a white Kenosha police officer shot and wounded Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property after two previous nights marked by arson, gunfire and the ransacking of businesses.

The jury must decide whether Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, as his lawyers claim, or was engaged in vigilantism when he opened fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle and killed two people and wounded a third.

