President Donald Trump's touting of how his administration has accomplished more than any -- yes, any -- past administration in its first two years is one of his most consistent applause lines in his campaign patter.
He repeated that claim his speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York Tuesday. But the audience of world leaders laughed, not applauded.
"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," Trump said, as he does.
"So true," said Trump, clearly caught by surprise by the laughter. "I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK," he added to more laughter and some applause.
The gathered world leaders -- or at least some of them -- were laughing at Trump's contention that he had done more in two years than any previous American administration ever.
Which makes some sense. There was Abraham Lincoln's management of the Civil War, Ulysses Grant's stewardship of the country through Reconstruction, Woodrow Wilson's work to repair the world community following World War I, Truman's work to do the same post-World War II, Ronald Reagan's steering of the country though the Cold War.
From his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accords to his trade fight with China, we simply don't know what Trump's policies will mean in the light of history.
That Trump was taken aback by the laughter is telling, too. Remember that Trump has repeatedly mentioned how bothered he was by other countries laughing at the United States before he was President.
"The world is laughing at us," he would say on the campaign trail, referring to the policies of then-President Barack Obama.
"We don't want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore,' Trump said last June "And they won't be. They won't be."
Either way, it was a remarkable moment in a presidency that has been full of them.