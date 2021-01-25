 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election
View Comments
AP

Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general is launching an investigation to examine whether any former or current department officials “engaged in an improper attempt” to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Monday that the investigation will investigate allegations concerning the conduct of former and current Justice Department officials but will not extend to other government officials.

The investigation comes after The New York Times reported that a former assistant attorney general, Jeffrey Clark, had been discussing a plan with then-President Donald Trump to oust the acting attorney general, try to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential race and suggest falsely that there had been widespread election fraud.

Former Attorney General William Barr and election officials across the country have said there was no widespread election fraud.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
National

Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon in the final hours of his White House term as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other allies of him and his family.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden during primetime: 'democracy has prevailed'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News