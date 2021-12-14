Watchdog: Virginia juvenile justice rehab programs deficient

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A study from Virginia’s nonpartisan watchdog agency found the state is not doing enough to prevent young people in the criminal justice system from ending up incarcerated again.

Findings from the 100-plus-page review by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission that were presented to lawmakers Monday also emphasized disparities across races and regions, WRIC-TV reported.

The agency was directed to assess the effects of 2016 juvenile justice reforms aimed at reducing the youth population in state correctional centers while ensuring access to rehabilitative services, increasing community programs and maintaining public safety.

Commission Director Hal Greer said the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice has had “considerable success in achieving these goals,” but there’s still some significant concerns that need to be addressed.

“Among higher-risk offenders, recidivism rates remain high and rehabilitative programs are not adequate,” Greer said. “There are also significant fairness concerns.”

Black youth are 2.5 times more likely to enter the juvenile justice system than white youth, the study found. And Greer said these young people often do not have quality legal representation.

The number of youth in Virginia’s system dropped nearly 69% over the last decade to 2,980 in 2021, according to the report. As of May, more than 82% were in community settings compared to 18% in state, local or regional detention centers.

But project lead Drew Dickinson told lawmakers more resources are needed as the state’s system shifts its focus from punishment to rehabilitation. Sixty-eight percent of 1,165 youth released from rehabilitative programs were re-convicted within two years, the study found.

Dickinson said staff shortages in key roles may be hindering the success of certain programs and training requirements appear to be insufficient.

Valerie Boykin, the Department of Juvenile Justice’s director, celebrated the successes but acknowledged there’s much more work left to do.

“We are a lot different than we were five years ago but we know we are still in the early stages of change,” Boykin said. “I sometimes get a little inpatient and, as I talk to my colleagues across the country, they say it takes years.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WRIC-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0