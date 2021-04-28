Watching from afar, Congress will make or break Biden agenda

Biden is personally courting lawmakers with gusto, inviting them to meetings at the White House and sending his advisers to Capitol Hill, as he tries to nudge the narrowly split Congress to join his massive effort to reinvest in America.

“Look, you’ve got a 50-50 Senate, where everybody’s vote counts, and you got a House that’s closely divided, and there’s going to be a lot of give and take, I think, in this process,” said Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who had been a Biden rival in the 2020 presidential campaign.

“But I think the direction the administration has taken is a very good and consequential one for the country,” he said. "This perpetual underinvestment has caught up to us.”

Usually an electrifying event, a president's first address to Congress marking his first 100 days in office, Biden's speech will be a more subdued affair, sobered by the pandemic that has cost hundreds of thousands of American lives and by the scars from the deadly Capitol insurrection challenging his election victory.