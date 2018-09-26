Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican congressional candidate Steve Watkins is acknowledging that he did not own or start a small business in the Middle East despite making that claim several times on the campaign trail.

Watkins is running against Democrat Paul Davis for the Kansas 2nd District congressional seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins.

Watkins claimed during at least three campaign stops that he started an engineering and security company called VIAP Inc. in the Middle East that grew from three up to 470 employees.

The Kansas City Star reports records show the company existed long before Watkins was a consultant, and company officials credit other people for the company's growth.

Watkins acknowledged to the Star that he didn't own VIAP, but says he did create some systems and products for its clients.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

