 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Weaker conscience law goes to Senate amid GOP taunts

  • 0
Weaker conscience law goes to Senate amid GOP taunts

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Newly sworn-in Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, delivers speaks after taking the oath of office in the Illinois Senate at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Harmon, a Democrat from Oak Park, is sponsoring legislation to carve out an exception for the COVID-19 vaccination to the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act.

 Justin L. Fowler

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Senate scheduled a vote Thursday night on a weakened and criticized plan to preserve ramifications for those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Democrats who control both houses of the General Assembly have struggled through caustic debate in pushing a planned COVID carve-out of the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act on the last day of the Legislature's fall session. It was approved in the 1970s initially to protect physicians from repercussions for refusing, based on religious beliefs, to perform abortions.

Supporters argue the law was never intended to give similar protections to people who refuse to get a preventive shot in a worldwide pandemic. Republicans' taunts accuse them of changing the rules of the game because Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker can't get sufficient buy-in to his virus mitigation plan, ridiculed by the GOP as a series of top-down demands without public input.

The proposal, which won House approval Wednesday night, doesn't require anyone to be vaccinated. It targets the law's language prohibiting retribution, such as dismissal from a job, in the case of the COVID-19 vaccine. Senate President Don Harmon, the Oak Park Democrat sponsoring the legislation, shot down a provocative Republican suggestion that the change would allow a motorist stopped for driving under the influence to refuse a breath test on moral grounds.

People are also reading…

“The intent has been misconstrued. To your point on the DUI stop, I can refuse the breathalyzer should I choose to, but there are consequences of making that choice,” Harmon said. “That's what we're talking about here today. We're not saying you can't exercise your rights, we're saying if you exercise your rights, there may be consequences with other people.”

Tamara Williams said she explicitly laid out her religious objections to being vaccinated or submitting to weekly COVID-19 testing to Indian Prairie School District 204, based in Aurora, where she was a teacher's aide. But the school district rejected her plea and she was dismissed last Friday.

She told the Senate Executive Committee Thursday that she's accepted other required inoculations, “but this vaccine is different.”

“It only rolled out in less than a year. There is a lot of documentation on adverse reactions. And according to my religious beliefs, there is fetal cell line material in all of the vaccines that I am 100% against...,” Williams said. “We should have the right to decide what goes into our bodies.”

Similar dismissals have gone to court, both at the state and federal levels, where judges are asked to overturn the reprisal based on the Right of Conscience Act. There are nine cases alone in which the state is defendant, according to Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office.

But even if there's a Senate OK and Pritzker signs it without delay, it won't stop any lawsuits for months. Initially, the legislation, which the House approved 64-52, had an immediate effective date, which would have required a three-fifths majority, or 71 votes. Forecasting a vote falling short, the effective date was removed, meaning the law wouldn't take effect until mid-next year.

———

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.

California's unemployment fraud reaches at least $20 billion

California's unemployment fraud reaches at least $20 billion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has given away at least $20 billion to criminals in the form of fraudulent unemployment benefits, state officials said Monday, confirming a number smaller than originally feared but one that still accounts for more than 11% of all benefits paid since the start of the pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News