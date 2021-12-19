 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Webster County sheriff says they need to build new jail

  • 0

EUPORA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county hired an architect to draw up plans for a new jail.

Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the jail isn't in compliance with current standards.

“There’s no other way to look at it. It’s not," he said. "It’s not in compliance with Federal Building (Codes) at this time. As far as the cells, the ceilings, the walls, the bars, all of those have to meet a certain standard."

Earlier in December, the Webster County Board of Supervisors hired the Belinda Stewart Architecture Firm in Eupora to draw up plans for the new jail, WCBI-TV reported.

“We think that’s going to be a plus on what we’re trying to do here," Gore said.

Gore said the cost of upgrading the current facility, which was built to meet regulations from 1965, would be more expensive than just building a new one. They're just about “out of fixes” for the nearly 60-year-old building, he said.

People are also reading…

He noted that they've recently repainted all of the cells but more work needs to be done.

The pipe system underneath the jail is all but gone and Gore said he had to move his office to a trailer during the spring just so his deputies could have enough space to work.

“Especially when we have (other) law enforcement to come in to work a manhunt, a detail, a certain law enforcement activity, it’s hard to get all of the fish in the bowl,” the sheriff said.

Gore said they currently have two construction options for the new jail. He said the board will work to determine the most cost-effective option for the proposed project.

Both potential plans for the new jail will maintain the current capacity to house around 30 inmates, Gore said. He hopes to talk more with the architect about the plans during Monday’s board of supervisor’s meeting.

“We need a place to work and we need a place to house inmates safely and take care of them,” he said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WCBI-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Macron urges strengthening EU borders during Hungary visit

Macron urges strengthening EU borders during Hungary visit

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday affirmed his commitment to strengthening the external borders of the European Union, a point of common agreement at talks he held in Hungary's capital with the leaders of the bloc's eastern nations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News