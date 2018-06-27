CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the successor to retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy should resist government overreach and show a commitment to protecting individual liberty.
He also praised Kennedy in a statement after the justice announced his retirement Wednesday.
Morrisey says Kennedy's successor should have a "staunch belief that the Constitution means what it says, that states are sovereign governments, that the Constitution leaves important decisions to the people and that the Bill of Rights protects people and reins in the federal government."
Morrisey, a Republican, is running against incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin in November.
Manchin says he looks forward to meeting with President Donald Trump's nominee to fill the post.