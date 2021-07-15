 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Virginia awards 4th $1M vaccination prize
0 Comments
AP

West Virginia awards 4th $1M vaccination prize

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Timothy Jackson is the latest million-dollar winner in West Virginia's vaccination sweepstakes.

Gov. Jim Justice visited Jackson's office at West Virginia University’s Robotic Technology Center in Fairmont on Wednesday to present the prize, according to a news release. Justice was accompanied by his pet English Bulldog — Babydog — who is the mascot of the “Do it for Babydog" vaccination sweepstakes.

The Governor presented Jackson, of Bridgeport, with a ceremonial check for $1 million. He is the fourth person to win the million-dollar prize, one of 50 prizes announced on Wednesday.

Justice also surprised Thomas Sowers, an assistant football coach at Riverside High School, and Grace Fowler, who lives in the community of Nettie in Nicholas County, presenting each of them with a brand-new custom-outfitted truck.

Liam Cox, of Weston, and Christopher Ellis, of Bruno, each won a four-year scholarship to any public institution in the state. Other West Virginians won lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles, custom hunting shotguns, and weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Athlete, Olympic workers test positive for COVID as opening nears

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
National Politics

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

  • Updated

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules.

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

+7
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
National Politics

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News