West Virginia candidate paperwork filing begins Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Candidates planning to run for office in West Virginia's May 10 primary election may file their paperwork beginning Monday, Secretary of State Mac Warner said.

The certificate of announcement may be filed with the secretary of state's office or the county clerk's office, depending on the office being sought. Paperwork and filing fee must be submitted by midnight Jan. 29.

The paperwork must be filed in the secretary of state's office for candidates seeking federal, statewide, legislative, and judicial other than magistrate offices, and for those running for office in more than one county. All other candidates file at their respective county clerk’s office.

Offices on the ballot this year include U.S. House; state Senate and House of Delegates; county commissions; county boards of education; conservation district supervisors; Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District; political party executive committees for state, congressional, delegate, senatorial and county districts; and any vacancies for unexpired terms that are to be filled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0