West Virginia continues to see drop in deaths, cases

A review of state data show there was a jump in vaccinations, with 40,404 people receiving a first dose last week, up 28% from the previous week. So far, 19% of the state's 1.78 million population is partially vaccinated, while 12.1% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Over 115,000 residents ages 65 and over are fully vaccinated. Last week, the age limit for COVID-19 vaccinations was lowered to all residents 50 and older.

Justice announced that West Virginia's federal partnership with pharmacies will expand to include the Medicine Shoppe/Leader Network chain of pharmacies. About 5,000 additional vaccine doses from the federal government will ship directly to those 59 pharmacy locations, officials said.

With the U.S. Senate's approval of a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan last week, Justice said there was enough for the recovery to get over “the steepest part of the mountain.”

He also took aim at Democratic U.S. Sen Joe Manchin, who has criticized the governor for not directly spending more of the federal aid from the first stimulus package. Justice put about half a billion of the $1.25 billion in federal aid into the state's unemployment fund.